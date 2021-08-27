Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti blessed with a baby girl, names her Arzoie

Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja Khurana have been blessed with a baby girl, the elated actor shared the news on Instagram. Aparshakti also revealed that they have named their daughter Arzoie A Khurana. The actor’s post was showered with love from fans and celebrities, congratulating the couple. A few days back, Aparshakti had shared an adorable video of his wife’s baby shower where the whole family came together to bless Aakriti on the joyous occasion and gave lots of wishes to the expecting couple. Earlier, the duo took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child.

Aparshakti and Aakriti shared the cutest picture ever to reveal that the latter is pregnant. Keeping up with his quirky side, Aparshakti wrote a witty caption to share the good news with his fans. He said, "Lockdown main kaam toh expand ho nahi paya toh humein laga family hi expand kar lete hai (Our work couldn't expand in lockdown, so we thought of expanding our family instead) #PreggerAlert."On the work front, Aparshakti will soon be seen in ‘Helmet’, which is tagged as India's first film on condoms with a sweet message. Speaking about the venture, the actor had told IANS, "I had a great time shooting for Helmet. The cast and the crew became more than a family. Kudos to Rohan Shankar the writer and Satram the director of the film for creating such a fun world. Looking forward to sharing it with all of you." Directed by Satram, the film also features Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles. ‘Helmet’ is scheduled to hit the screens later this year.