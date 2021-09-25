'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' adds new cast members

Makers of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' have roped in Indya Moore, Jani Zhao and Vincent Regan as the new cast members for the upcoming sequel to the 2018 hit film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Jason Momoa-starrer will see the new actors slipping into action sequences for the movie, which is currently in production.

Zhao will be seen portraying a mystery character named Stingray. It is an original character created by the fictional movie. However, it is still unclear if the role is villainous in nature.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Moore will be seen playing longtime DC character Karshon for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'. Karshon was originally a Green Lantern villain character who was originally a shark that, after being hit with radiation, gained intelligence and telepathic powers. The character first appeared in 1963's 'Green Lantern No. 24'.

On the other hand, Regan has been roped in to play Atlan, the ancient ruler character of Atlantis who caused the city to sink into the sea. The character has also appeared briefly in the 2018 'Aquaman' movie and was portrayed by actor Graham McTavish.

For this sequel to DC's 2018 film 'Aquaman', James Wan will be returning to helm the film.

The film stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman- the half-human, half-Atlantean hero; Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

Randall Park has also returned as Dr Stephen Shin to reprise his role from the first 'Aquaman' movie.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has been written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Wan and Peter Safran are producing.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is slated to release on December 16, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

