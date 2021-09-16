Are Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu expecting their first child?

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu are all set to welcome a new addition to the family. Speculations are rife that the couple are all set to welcome their first child together. It is also being said that Kajal Aggarwal has informed the makers of her next movies- Acharya and Ghost to wrap up the shoot as soon as possible because of the pregnancy and she is planning to take a break. However, the actress or Gautham hasn't announced the news officially yet.

Kajal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The duo were friends for 7 years and were in a relationship for 3 years before the wedding. On the work front, the Singham actress, has teamed up with Chiranjeevi for the second time in Acharya. Earlier she was seen in Khaidi No.150 opposite Chiranjeevi. She will also be seen opposite Nagarjuna in the Telugu film The Ghost, directed by Praveen Sattaru. The actress also has two Tamil movies Ghosty and Indian 2 and is awaiting the release of Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Kajal started her film career with a Hindi movie titled 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...' in 2004 and shifted to Telugu films in 2007 with Teja's 'Lakshmi Kalyanam'.