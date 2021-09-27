Arjun Bijlani denies allegations of winning Khatron Ke Khiladi by unfair means

Arjun Bijlani, has won Rohit Shetty hosted reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The stunt-based reality show was shot in Cape Town, South Africa, a few months ago. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was the first runner-up, while Vishal Aditya Singh was the second runner-up of the show. After the win the Naagin actor, denied allegations that the results of the show was fixed and he was declared the winner because the channel Colors preferred him. In an interview, Arjun said that the claims of him winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 by unfair means were ‘sad’ and untrue. He added that he takes such comments with a ‘pinch of salt’.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Arjun said, “It is very sad. This show is not based on who people like or the channel prefers. It is based on who performs a stunt faster or with more finesse.” He added that while he was faster than Divyanka in completing the final stunt, there were other stunts that she finished quicker. “I was better on that day, the channel was not doing the stunt. Once people see it, they’ll know it is a tough, tough stunt, and Divyanka was caught in the net for a while. Everyone who saw the stunt knew I did it faster.” Arjun said that fans would always want their favourite contestant to win. “I did it faster so I won. I did not win as the channel wanted me to win. It is odd to think or assume that's how all reality shows work. I take such comments with a pinch of salt,” he said, adding that he is unfazed by his detractors and chooses to focus on those ‘celebrating’ him.

In the final stunt, Arjun was competing with Divyanka and Vishal Aditya Singh. However, Vishal, who had struggled with water stunts throughout the season, aborted the final stunt midway as he was unable to swim. Arjun won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 by finishing the stunt 20 seconds faster than Divyanka. This season, 13 television celebrities participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Among them were Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul. Nikki was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. However, she was brought back later.