Arjun Kapoor calls girlfriend Malaika Arora a 'taskmaster'
By IANS | Published: December 5, 2021 04:24 PM2021-12-05T16:24:13+5:302021-12-05T16:35:23+5:30
Mumbai, Dec 5 Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently holidaying in the Maldives. The actor has ...
Mumbai, Dec 5 Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently holidaying in the Maldives. The actor has called his girlfriend a "taskmaster" as she made him work out during their vacation.
Arjun posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, where the couple are seen doing aqua cycling.
"When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer... See @drewnealpt I'm working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!," he wrote as the caption for the image, which in just 10 minutes got over 7,000 likes.
Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. The two have been pictured several times at various events.
On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app