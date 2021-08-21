Arjun Kapoor enjoys his Saturday meal with girlfriend Malaika Arora

Actor Arjun Kapoor enjoyed Saturday with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. He shared her picture as they had a meal together. Taking to Instagram Stories, Arjun shared a candid monochrome picture of his ladylove. The Gunday actor captured her in a monochrome photo and put a 'Saturday' sticker over it. Sharing the photo on his social media, Arjun tagged his girlfriend Malaika. Malaika too reposted it on her handle with a heart emoticon. Later, Malaika also shared a photo of her mantra for the weekend and it featured a pillow that had a cover with a caption, "Live Simply."

Earlier this month, Arjun had shared a picture of Malaika with her food and wrote, "The pasta and the maker. @malaikaaroraofficial." She, too, had shared several photos of the spread and captioned it, "Can't go to Italy. Bring Italy home." In another caption, she wrote, "Tuscany." Sharing a picture of Arjun, she wrote, "My Sunday view. "On the work front, Arjun is currently shooting for Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on February 11, 2022. Arjun last featured in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson, also starring Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. He was also seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co- starring Parineeti Chopra, earlier this year. On the other hand, Malaika Arora is judging a reality show on TV.

