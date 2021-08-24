Arjun Kapoor: I wasn't some hyped debutant, 'Ishaqzaade' changed my life

New Delhi, Aug 24 Actor Arjun Kapoor has been in the Hindi film industry for nine years. He made his debut in 2012 with 'Ishaqzaade', which he tags as his "gamechanger" as he says he was not spoken about for two to three years before his maiden movie came out.

Ever since his debut in 2012. Arjun has featured in many films such as '2 States', 'Ki &Ka', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Panipat' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', among many others.

However, 'Ishaqzaade' remains close to his heart.

"The film that was my gamechanger was 'Ishaqzaade' otherwise I wouldn't have been in this game. My first film was my gamechanger because nobody gave me a shot in hell before I started off," Arjun said, while talking to .

The 36-year-old added: "Nobody knew me. I was not some hyped debutant. I wasn't spoken about for 2-3 years before my film came. I was irrelevant and nobody knew of me and that changed my life forever."

As of today, the actor has a gamut of films in his kitty such as 'Bhoot Police', 'Ek Villain Returns' and the recently announced 'Kuttey'.

