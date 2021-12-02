Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora soak in the beach sun in Maldives

Celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora seem to be spending a lovely time together on their vacation in the Maldives, according to pictures they have posted on their social media accounts.

The two have been sharing glimpses from their vacation on their respective Instagram handles, whether it's the scrumptious food or the gorgeous beaches.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Arjun shared a picture in which he can be seen lounging around, sunk in a chair with his phone.

He wrote, "When she catches you scrolling thru Instagram while on holiday."

Malaika also posted a bunch of pictures and videos of her Instagram handle, including a clip in which she can be seen sunbathing in a mint-green bikini.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

