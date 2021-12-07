Arjun Kapoor plans a romantic date night for his lady love Malaika

Isn't Malaika and Arjun Kapoor are the couple goals? The duo is setting fire since they started dating. From attending events together to having romantic vacations the couple never fails to set relationship goals. Even the wedding season is going on in Bollywood the love birds are all busy in their Maldives vacation and creating sensations with their lovely pictures.



Malaika and Arjun have been posting several pictures on their social media handles from their Maldives vacations and fire on social media, now Arjun Kapoor come up with one more romantic surprise for his lady love Malaika. Arjun arranged a romantic date for his girlfriend Malaika in the Maldives, he posted the video of their romantic dinner in which he captioned "She is a vibe … and it’s on fleek!".

Malaika is looking extremely gorgeous in her yellow gown and walks barefoot towards the seashore. The location and set are so mesmerizing, the candles creating heart shape in the sand, and the dinner table between the heart, looks like Arjun put all his efforts to make his girl happy.