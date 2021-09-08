Arjun Kapoor's co-star, Alankrita Sahai robbed at knifepoint of ₹6.5 lakh

Model-turned actress Alankrita Sahai was robbed of Rs 6.50 lakh on knife point after being made hostage at her rented accommodation in Sector-27 here Tuesday afternoon. Three unknown masked persons forcibly entered her home situated on the second floor of a three-storey building around 12.30 pm. One of them took her ATM card and withdrew ₹50,000 while the others kept a watch on her. According to an Indian Express report, Alankrita suspects one of the thieves to be the same person who delivered furniture to her house over the weekend. When she cried for help, the robbers escaped through the balcony, landing first on the floor below, and then running away. She hid in the washroom during this time.

Senior police officers SP (city) Ketan Bansal, DSP (east) Gurmukh Singh, SHO PS-26, Inspector Jasbir Singh, crime branch Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon and others rushed to the spot. The report cites sources as saying that the suspects were caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood. Bansal said, “The victim belongs to the film industry. She was alone in the house. The entry door was opened. The robbers forcibly entered and robbed the victim at knife point. We have registered a case and have important leads.”Alankrita reportedly argued with one of the furniture delivery persons over the weekend and the police despatched teams to trace the leads at the furniture vendors. Alankrita Sahai has appeared in films such as Love per Square Foot, starring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar, and in Namaste England, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. She has also the winner of Miss Diva Earth 2014, and has represented India at Miss Earth 2014 pageant.