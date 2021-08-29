Armaan Kohli arrested by NCB in drugs case, actor to be produced in court today

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli following a raid at his Juhu residence. Some quantity of drugs was also recovered from Kohli’s residence during the raid. Armaan will also be presented in court today (August 29). According to a NDTV report, small quantity of Cocaine drug was recovered from the actor's house.

Mumbai | NCB arrests actor Armaan Kohli in a drugs case, he will be presented before a city court today — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

NCB's Zonal Director (Mumbai), Sameer Wankhede said in a statement to the news agency, "After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office. "The actor has featured in the Salman Khan-starrer "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" among other films and was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss.

