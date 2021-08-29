Armaan Kohli to remain in NCB custody till Monday after arrest in drugs case

Actor, Armaan Kohli, who was produced before a city court on Sunday afternoon, has been remanded to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till Monday. According to a ANI report, the court extended his custody for a day in the ongoing drugs case. As per the news agency, Armaan Kohli and drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh have been arrested under sections, 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act.

NCB team raided Kohli's house on Sunday evening and later took him to the agency's office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, an official had said. Reportedly, a small quantity of cocaine was found at Kohli's residence, following which a case was registered against him and he was arrested. A drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, was also arrested under the NDPS Act. Kohli had featured in "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" among other films and was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show Bigg Boss. The action against Kohli followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency the day before in Mumbai. Dixit was arrested by the Mumbai zonal team of the NCB on Friday, and produced before a magistrate court, which remanded him to the probe agency's custody till August 30. The NCB had been on the lookout for the actor for the past few months after his name cropped up in the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan and some other persons in April this year.

