Armaan Malik, Papon hail Avani Lekhara for winning gold at Paralympics
By IANS | Published: August 30, 2021 07:24 PM2021-08-30T19:24:04+5:302021-08-30T19:40:14+5:30
Mumbai, Aug 30 Singers Armaan Malik and Papon have congratulated Indian rifle shooter Avani Lekhara for creating history by winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
Avani won a gold medal in the 10 m air rifle event at the games.
Armaan tweeted: "Congrats Avani Lekhara on creating history! The first Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold medal!! Putting India on the map and how Hundred points symbol #Gold #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #AvaniLekhara."
Papon tweeted: "A champion through and through! Congratulations Avani Lekhara on winning a historic gold and making India shine at Tokyo2020! #Paralympics #Tokyo2020"
