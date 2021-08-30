Armaan Malik, Papon hail Avani Lekhara for winning gold at Paralympics

Mumbai, Aug 30 Singers Armaan Malik and Papon have congratulated Indian rifle shooter Avani Lekhara for creating history by winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Avani won a gold medal in the 10 m air rifle event at the games.

Armaan tweeted: "Congrats Avani Lekhara on creating history! The first Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold medal!! Putting India on the map and how Hundred points symbol #Gold #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #AvaniLekhara."

Papon tweeted: "A champion through and through! Congratulations Avani Lekhara on winning a historic gold and making India shine at Tokyo2020! #Paralympics #Tokyo2020"

