Arvind Trivedi, ‘Ravan’ of DD show Ramayan passes away



Arvind Trivedi who played the role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan passed away on Tuesday night . He was 82.

The actor was suffering from age-related illnesses. He suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night.The veteran actor was cremated at Dahanukar Wadi cremation ground in Kandivali area, early on Wednesday morning.

Amid the covid-19 nationwide 21-day lockdown iconic teleserial 'Ramayana' from the late 1980s was re-telecasted on DD national.

National broadcaster Doordarshan had decided to re-telecast the mythological series on public demand.

Ramanand Sagar directed 'Ramayana' was a popular serial in the late 1980s.

The series featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Late Dara Singh potrayed Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi was featured as Ravana. The show was originally telecast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988.

