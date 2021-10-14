Aryan Khan and 5 others shifted to common cell after Covid report comes negative

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship on October 2 night.

As per the NCB, Aryan along with others have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

On Thursday, Aryan Khan and 5 others were shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid report came negative, said Nitin Waychal superintendent of Arthur Road Jail.

Mumbai: Aryan Khan and 5 others shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid report came negative, says Nitin Waychal

superintendent of Arthur Road Jail — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Earlier they were lodged at the quarantine cell in barrack number one.As per procedure, the jail keep inmates in this cell for three to five days before shifting them to the regular cells.