Aryan Khan Arrest: Mobile numbers of Hollywood and Bollywood actors found in drug chats

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found mobile numbers of some Hollywood and Bollywood actors in chats of the accused in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. According to reports, the numbers were written in code words by one of the accused in his mobile phone. According to sources, the chats also revealed that many Hollywood actors were told that they would be provided with drugs abroad as well. The mobile numbers of people associated with Bollywood and their families were also found in chats of one of the accused.

The accused claimed to have provided drugs in large numbers in these chats. The NCB busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa mid-sea on October 2. A total of 19 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case so far. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and the other accused had applied for bail on Friday after spending five days in NCB custody. However, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) RM Nerlikar rejected their bail pleas. Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan's driver was also summoned in for questioning. Meanwhile, the NCB on Saturday also recorded the statement of film producer Imtiaz Khatri, shortly after raiding his Bandra residence. After nearly eight hours of questioning, the agency again summoned him to appear before it on Monday. The agency also arrested a drug peddler from Santacruz in connection with the rave party bust, for allegedly supplying contraband material to one of the arrested accused. The peddler’s link was found during interrogation of the arrested accused in the cruise drug bust case, said a NCB officer.