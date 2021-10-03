Aryan Khan charged under sections 8C, 20B, 27 & 35 of the NDPS act

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested three people including Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The arrests have been made after NCB carried out its first-ever raid on a luxury cruise liner and detained at least eight persons, including Aryan Khan. According to the NCB sources, drugs including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered from the party.

Aryan Khan is charged under sections 8C, 20B, 27 and 35 of the NDPS act. He will be charged for the consumption of illegal drugs only. The investigating officials will continue to probe other possible angles to the case, as well.

Earlier the eight detained persons were taken for the medical test by NCB. The medical examination were done at JJ hospital after which Aryan Khan and others returned to NCB office.

All the eight detainees have been identified as Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra. Of these, Mohak, Nupur and Gomit are from Delhi. Mohak and Nupur are both fashion designers while Gomit is a hair stylist. Sources confirmed to that both Mohak and Nupur had come to Delhi with Gomit.

As per News18 report, Aryan Khan’s phone has revealed messages which show he was regularly ordering and consuming drugs. The case against him is “strong” and the central agency sleuths are likely to arrest him after the questioning is done, said the sources. “In all probability, Aryan will be arrested soon”, the News18 reported.