Aryan Khan living on biscuits and water in jail, Shah Rukh worried about son's health

Mumbai sessions court is hearing the bail plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan today. The Narcotics Control Bureau ​(NCB) has filed its reply, and the court is yet to come to a decision. Meanwhile, shocking details have emerged regarding Aryan's stay in Arthur road jail. According to a Bollywood Life report, Aryan has not been eating properly ever since entering Arthur Road Jail, surviving only on Parle G biscuits, purchased from the canteen. It's also being said that Aryan and none of his friends are eating any of the jail food being provided, citing lack of hunger, despite repeated efforts of the officers inside.

The report further adds that, he hasn’t been eating enough food so as to avoid jail toilet.Aryan’s father Shah Rukh, who has been taking constant updates about his son from the jail authorities over the phone, and is worried sick about his son’s health. As per reports, Aryan has not taken a bath since the past four days and jail staff is worried about his hygiene as well.He had received a couple of bedsheets and few clothes from home and had bought a dozen water bottles from the jail canteen when he arrived. It is said that he has exhausted most of the water and now has only three bottles left on him. Aryan is not talking to anyone and only responds when someone asks him something and he has been constantly maintaining that he is not hungry.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on October 7 sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. On October 8, the Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in relation to the drugs seized following an NCB raid at a party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was mid-sea and on its way to Goa on October 2 night. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, and were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on October 4.They were remanded to NCB custody till October 7, which is when the Mumbai Magistrate court sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.