Aryan Khan lodged as 'Qaidi Number N956' in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is qaidi no 956 at Mumbai Central Prison AKA Arthur Road Jail. According to a report in India Today, Khan has received a money order of Rs 4,500 from his family. Khan will be able to purchase food and beverages from the prison canteen with this money. According to jail sources, Aryan Khan seems disturbed, tense and uncomfortable in jail. All the accused in the Mumbai drugs case have been kept in a barrack separate from the other inmates for security reasons. As per Covid protocol, the accused had been kept in the jail’s ‘quarantine cell’ until Wednesday. But now that their quarantine period is over and they have all tested negative for Covid-19, they have been shifted to the normal barracks.

Aryan Khan is eating regular jail food but not liking it, sources from within the jail said. No food from outside is allowed. Aryan Khan was arrested after the NCB conducted a raid on the Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. A rave party was allegedly taking place on the ship and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son was on board. No drugs were found on him, as per an NCB official.NCB sleuths said they seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash during the raid.The hearing on the bail application of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case resumed in the sessions court on Thursday noon. As the day drew to an end, the judge reserved order on the bail. The court will now hear the plea on October 20.