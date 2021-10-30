Aryan Khan meets family members at Mannat after spending almost a month in jail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was finally released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail on Saturday morning more than three weeks after his arrest following a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship party on October 2. Hundreds of Shah Rukh Khan fans were spotted outside his bungalow Mannat in Bandra. Aryan was welcomed to the beats of dhol. Members of Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs arrived with large banners, welcoming ‘prince’ Aryan Khan back home.

Even a godman was spotted outside the house, chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. Shah Rukh Khan's friend, actor Juhi Chawla stood as surety for Aryan's release. Juhi, on Friday, signed a ₹1 lakh bond for Aryan after the bail conditions were explained by the Bombay High Court. The court asked all three bail applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha- to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11:00 am to 2:00 pm to mark their presence. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to thank fans gathered outside his residence Mannat by waving at them from his bungalow’s balcony.

