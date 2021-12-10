Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC seeking relief from bail conditions

Aryan Khan, who was jailed in the cruise drugs case and was granted bail only on October 28 this year, has filed a plea for modification of bail conditions.Khan's application filed through law firm Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla states that Khan has been attending the NCB office as ordered by the court, though, he is seeking that this condition be removed.The reason cited for removing the condition is that whenever he reaches the NCB office there is a large media presence and he has to be accosted by policemen while going in and out of the office.

Immediately after getting bail from the court, Khan had fallen ill and so could not attend the NCB office when he was summoned to participate in an investigation.The application is likely to be heard by the high court next week, his lawyers said. Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.He was granted bail by the high court on October 28.