Aryan Khan speaks to parents Shah Rukh and Gauri via video call from jail

In a major development, Aryan Khan. who was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, spoke to his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Friday, informed jail officials.According to the order of the High Court, all the accused or prisoners who are logged in the jail amid COVID-19 can talk to their family members twice a week via video call." Aryan was on the call for 10 minutes with his parents, and a jail official was present with him during the call," said the official. There are a total of 3,200 prisoners in the Arthur Road jail. As per the guidelines of the jail amid the pandemic, people are not allowed to visit the inmates. They can only speak to them over the phone. Inmates are allowed 10 minutes to talk to their family members.

The jail has a total of 11 phones. The family members of prisoners who have a video call facility are given 10 minutes on video call otherwise a voice call is dialled.Aryan on October 11 had received a money order of Rs 4,500, which is meant for his expenses in the jail canteen.As per the rules of the jail, a prisoner can receive a money order of Rs 4500 maximum for their expenses inside the jail. As part of the probe, the NCB is seeking MEA's help to investigate Aryan Khan’s alleged foreign contact. The Narcotics Control Bureau special counsel, ASG Anil Singh Singh, who concluded his submissions on Thursday, said Aryan Khan’s bail plea was misconceived at this stage as investigations are still on and the agency is seeking help of the Ministry of External Affairs to probe Khan’s alleged foreign contact and chats to probe an alleged international connection.

