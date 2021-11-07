Aryan Khan summoned by NCB's SIT officers in drugs case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotic Control Bureau that took over the investigations into the drugs case, summoned Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The newly constituted SIT headed by NCB Deputy Director General, Sanjay Singh on Saturday arrived in Mumbai to commence their probe in six drug cases, including the infamous one involving Aryan. The SIT team issued a summon to the star kid on Saturday and called him in for questioning on Sunday. This is in line with his bail order which states that Aryan had to be available for questioning when called in by the NCB officials.

Meanwhile, the drugs-on-cruise case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 is getting complicated with each passing day as more and more new names are cropping up with newer allegations. BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, also known as Mohit Bharatiya on Saturday took the name of Sunil Patil for the first time and termed him as the 'mastermind' behind the arrest of Aryan Khan. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik today said Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, was kidnapped for ransom and "their game was ruined because of one selfie". Mr Malik also accused the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai Zonal director Sameer Wankhede of being part of the kidnapping plot, which he said was hatched by BJP leader Mohit Kamboj. He also said there was a conspiracy to lure people like Aryan Khan onboard the ship and frame them in the drugs case. The 23-year-old was arrested last month following a raid led by Mr Wankhede on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, in which drugs were allegedly seized. He was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.