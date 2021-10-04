Aryan Khan taken to court for bail hearing in drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotic Control Bureau on October 3, was seen heading out to court on Monday. The star son sported a hoodie and face mask and was surrounded by cops. Aryan Khan and others have been taken to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for medical examination after which they will be taken to the court. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after they raided a cruise ship in Mumbai. He was sent to judicial custody on Sunday. Amid the controversy, fans of King Khan have taken to the Twitter platform to extend support to SRK.NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who along with his team, exposed the Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust has reached the International Cruise terminal in the metropolis to conduct searches. Meanwhile, the Cordelia cruise is back in Mumbai.

At the backdrop of a major bust of a rave party on the Cordelia cruise ship where 8 accused have been detained including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last night arrested a drug supplier following raids in Bandra, Andheri, Lokhandwala. The NCB on Sunday said it had evidence suggesting a nexus between three persons it had arrested, including Aryan Khan, and suppliers and peddlers of drugs and banned narcotic substances regularly. Prima facie investigation conducted by the NCB reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats and so on that clearly shows the nexus with the arrested accused (Aryan Khan and two others) with suppliers and peddlers on a regular basis, the NCB said in its remand note.

