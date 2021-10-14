Aryan Khan tests COVID 19 negative, shifted to common cell of Arthur Road jail

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and other accused arrested in the drug bust case have been tested COVID-19 negative on Wednesday. Currently, all the accused are lodged at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. They will now be shifted to barrack number one alongside other accused. The Mumbai Sessions court will resume hearing in Aryan's case on Thursday afternoon. The bail hearing was adjourned till Thursday.

Aryan has completed his 7-day quarantine period and is being shifted to normal barrack, said a source in Arthur Road jail. No outside or homemade food will be allowed for the accused in the prison. It is said that Aryan Khan has not been consuming prison food and is relying on biscuits bought from jail canteen. Amid all this, SRK's son Aryan's bail plea hearing is underway at the Special NDPS Court in Mumbai. On Wednesday, Aryan's lawyers Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde argued for his bail before the Special NDPS Court in Mumbai The hearing was adjourned at 5 PM in the evening on Wednesday and it is all set to begin today again. Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha was arrested by the NCB on October 2 after a raid on Cordelia Cruise line.

