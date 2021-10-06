Aryan Khan to get bail tomorrow in drugs case?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB after a raid was conducted on a cruise ship. The Narcotics Control Bureau also detained Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra, and Arbaaz Merchant. Post Aryan's arrest, a lot of celebs were snapped visiting Mannat, to extend their support to SRK and Gauri during the testing times. Now the latest buzz is that the Aryan one of the most high profile names is likely to get bail tomorrow in connection with the case. On Sunday, when superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan appeared in court in Mumbai, the Narcotics Control Bureau's FIR cited Section 8(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, which contains broad provisions for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transporting, using, consuming, importing, and exporting any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance.

Aryan, 23, was first sent into NCB’s custody for one day and then, on Monday, October 4, his custody was extended to October 7. The period ends tomorrow. Senior counsel Satish Maneshinde, who represents Aryan (23) in the matter, is expected to make another application for bail.Senior counsel Hitesh Jain believes, “There was an argument advanced in Rhea Chakraborty’s ’s case almost a year ago. It was argued that the offence becomes bailable if the quantity involved is small. The Bombay High Court, in its order, had stated that while it was not a bailable offence, the court was inclined to grant bail in view of the provisions that there is reasonable ground to believe that the accused is not guilty of the offence, and there is no likelihood of her committing another offence under the said act. Relying on chats is a presumption but not enough to draw a conclusion that the person is guilty. It appears that no contraband was found in person. On the twin consideration case for grant of bail can be made out.” Earlier, in the day, Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani was spotted arriving at the agency headquarters to meet the star kid. Papped on her way back to the car, Pooja didn’t address the media stationed outside the agency office.