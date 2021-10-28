Aryan Khan to remain in Arthur Road Jail tonight, after receiving bail in drugs case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay high court on Thursday in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha have also been granted bail. However, the detailed order of the bail will be released tomorrow and until the order comes, Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun will not be released from the jail, where they have been lodged since October 8. In that case., it is very likely that Aryan Khan will walk out of the jail either on Friday or Saturday.

Aryan Khan, who has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8, had been denied bail twice before. His lawyers had repeatedly pointed out that no drugs had been found on him. The NCB, however, argued that he was part of a conspiracy and that his WhatsApp chats revealed his involvement in illicit drug dealings. Aryan Khan's defence team included former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, who argued his case before the Bombay High Court. Mr Rohatgi said his arrest was a direct infringement of his constitutional guarantees and that he was never given any reason for his custody.

