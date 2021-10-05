Aryan Khan was at wrong place at wrong time: Sussanne Khan reacts to SRK's son's arrest

Actor Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan has come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan after their son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession of banned drugs and substance abuse.

For the unversed, on October 2, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight persons including Aryan Khan were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. A day ago, a Mumbai court ordered Aryan Khan and others to be remanded in NCB's custody until October 7.Soon after the news broke, a section of social media users started vilifying Aryan Khan.

Calling out such people, Sussanne took to Instagram and wrote, "I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood."

Sussanne's statement was made on the comment section of a journalist's Instagram post. The journalist claimed that Aryan Khan's arrest should be a 'wake up call for parents'.

According to Sussane, who is a close pal of Gauri, it's a sad situation for Aryan Khan as "he is a good kid."

"It's sad n unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri n Shahrukh," she added.

Neither Shah Rukh nor anyone from the family has commented on Aryan Khan's case yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

