Aryan Khan's bail application rejected, superstar's son to remain in Arthur Road Jail

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha's bail plea has been rejected by Mumbai's Esplanade court. The hearing of the bail plea of Aryan and others arrested in a case pertaining to the alleged seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship in Mumbai began at 12:30 pm today.

The court had sent the accused to jail under 14-day judicial custody on Thursday and they soon filed bail applications. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had made a strong plea for an extension of custody of Aryan Khan (23) and the others accused, saying they need to be confronted with another man arrested in the case to unearth the "chain of conspiracy." The latest development comes as a big blow to the Khan family.