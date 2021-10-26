Aryan Khan's drug case live updates: 'Aryan Khan will not get bail today'; SRK gives up hope on bail

Earlier this month, Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB from a drugs cruise party in Mumbai. Aryan is still in prison today. A close friend of Shah Rukh Khan has said that he has given up hope of getting bail for Aryan in the High Court today, even though he changed three lawyers.

Aryan Khan's bail hearing in High Court, NCB has mentioned the Rhea Chakraborty case in its reply. NCB claimed Pooja Dadlani is influencing the witnesses and demanded that Aryan not be granted bail. Aryan's lawyers have given an affidavit stating that they have nothing to do with the influencing witnesses. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi is fighting Aryan's case. In all this, Shah Rukh's close friend has told how is the atmosphere at Shah Rukh's home.

The friend told a news channel that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan felt that Aryan would not get bail today. Aryan will not get bail today and the case will continue for a few more days. The friend said that Shah Rukh thinks that the troubles facing Aryan will increase in a few more days.

There was chaos in the High Court during the hearing on Aryan Khan's bail application. Justice Nitin Sambre rose from the bench as the crowd of lawyers in the court increased. Court staff evacuated everyone and only those involved in the media and the case were admitted after a 15-minute interruption.

In the affidavit filed by Aryan in the Mumbai High Court, he does not know Prabhakar Sail or has anything to do with him. The allegations that have been made recently have nothing to do with me. "This is a dispute between NCB officials and politicians," Aryan Khan said in a reply. I have said that no allegations have been made against the NCB officials.