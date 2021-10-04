Aryan Khan's friends hid drugs in shoes and between sanitary pads

Eight people, including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for possessing drugs after a late-night raid on a cruise ship. On Sunday, Aryan Khan and two other accused—his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion designer Munmun Dhamecha—were produced before a magistrate’s court which has remanded them to NCB custody till Monday. Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar are the other accused. According to reports, Aryan Khan's close friend hid drugs in his shoes. According to NCB sources, Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was carrying drugs in his lens boxes. NCB sources further revealed that drugs were recovered from between women's sanitary pads and medicine boxes during the raid at the rave party.

Aryan Khan's advocate Satish Maneshinde argued that his client was invited to the event being held on the cruise by the organisers. "No incriminating material has been recovered from him (Aryan Khan). There is no possession or evidence of consumption," he said." Although the sections under which Aryan Khan has been booked are all bailable offences, I am willing to settle for one day's NCB custody so that we can file for bail before the regular court," Maneshinde added. The star kid's bail hearing will be held today afternoon. Reports state that while Aryan was taken into custody, nothing was found on him and hence, he was booked only on consumption charges. DG Pradhan told IANS that they were investigating this drug racket since the past two weeks and their probe has brought to light the involvement of some people from the film fraternity too. Acting on a tip off, the NCB sleuths booked tickets for the cruise party as ordinary passengers and soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs. The ship was ordered to return to bay and eight passengers were detained and offloaded along with their baggage. The detainees were sent for a medical examination and they reportedly spent the night in NCB custody.