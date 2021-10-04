Aryan Khan’s nervous look during security check alerted the NCB officials

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan needs no introduction. The star kid is one of the most popular faces in B-town. The youngster has been in the news ever since he has been arrested in a drugs case which was busted by NCB yesterday. According to a report published in India Today, NCB sources stated that on October 3, Aryan Khan was booked under four sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). He was presented in front of the court later on Sunday. The Mumbai court had sent him in police custody for a day along with two others. According to several reports, the NCB officials had been tipped off about drugs that will be carried at a mid-sea party.

Now NCB sources revealed that SRK’s son was nervous while boarding the cruise and that is what gave the officers a hint. They had been planning to bust this cruise party for a couple of days. The NCB officials had chalked out a plan and decided to dress as undercover agents to enter the cruise. The undercover officers entered the vessel through the Green Gate in south Mumbai, while a team lay in wait on the shore. “The team kept a close watch on the invitees. We studied their body language at the entrance to ascertain if they are the ones we were looking for,” said an officer. After most of the guests were on board, the staff members of the cruise made way for the VIP guests Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. The moment they were subjected to mandatory security checks, Aryan got nervous and that alerted the officials. After this Arbaaz Merchant's shoes were thoroughly checked and drugs were found in them. Arbaaz and Aryan were then detained for questioning.