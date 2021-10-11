Aryan's bail hearing at 10:30 am, big day for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri

On Friday, the magistrate court rejected the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son citing that it was 'not maintainable'. It is likely that Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde will be filing for a bail application before the sessions court today. Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has applied for bail in the sessions court. The hearing will take place at 10:30 am. Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde will argue that no drugs were seized from Aryan Khan and therefore, there is no case against him

Meanwhile, the Additional Solicitor General, Anil Singh, will continue to demand judicial custody citing that the new arrests made by the agency in the same case after questioning Aryan Khan’s driver. The lawyer of Arbaaz Merchant, another accused in the Mumbai drugs case, has confirmed that he is filing for Arbaaz’s bail in the sessions court. The ongoing investigation into the drugs bust case that took place on a Goa-bound cruise ship has resulted in as many as 19 arrests being made in the course of one week since October 2 when the raid was conducted.

