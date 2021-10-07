Aryan's bail rejected, Shah Rukh Khan's son sent to 14 day judicial custody

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The case will now be sent to the session’s court. The Court said case case will now be heard by special NDPS court. The Esplanade Magistrate court said it will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan at 11 am tomorrow. Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has alleged that NCB is trying to defame the Maharashtra government and the film industry. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Beaurue (NCB) on October 3 after the agency busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.



Since last week, the anti-drugs agency has so far arrested 17 people in the case, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, and some "high-profile organisers" belonging to a Delhi-based event management company. Besides Aryan Khan, those arrested by the NCB include Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, Vikrant Chhokar and a drug supplier from suburban Juhu. The NCB claimed before a city court that "shocking and incriminating" material recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking. Later, the court on Monday had remanded the 23-year-old and seven others to the NCB custody till Thursday.