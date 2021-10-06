As his year-old marriage comes to light, Vikram Bhatt gushes over Shwetambari Soni

Mumbai, Oct 6 At a time when news about Vikram Bhatt of 'Raaz' and 'Ghulam' fame getting secretly married to art promoter Shwetambari Soni during the 2020 lockdown is doing the rounds on websites, the filmmaker took to social media to wish his lady love a happy birthday on Wednesday.

Vikram, who was earlier married to Aditi Bhatt (they have a daughter, Krishna Bhatt), posted a picture of him posing lovingly alongside Shwetambari on Instagram. The two seem to be sitting in a car twinning in white as they smile at the camera.

"You turned me inside out," gushed Vikram in the caption. "And you showed me what life was about. Only you. The only one that stole my heart away. I wanna do all I can just to show you. Make you understand. Only you. The only one that stole my heart away. Happy birthday me love."

Actor Rohit Bose Roy dropped a message for the two in the comments section. He wrote: "Happy birthday Shweta ... bless you both."

Earlier in the day, Mahesh Bhatt, who had worked with Vikram's father, Pravin Bhatt, his cinematographer, on all his major films, confirmed Vikram's marriage with Shwetambari in a media interview. He said Vikram had kept his marriage a low-key affair because of the Covid-19 restrictions that were in place then.

Vikram Bhatt's most recent work is the MX Player web series 'Bisaat', a mystery thriller centering around a psychiatrist.

