Ash King and Sukriti Kakar come together for 'Is It Love' duet

Mumbai, Nov 17 Ash King, who is known for songs like 'Dil Gira Dafatan', 'Alizeh' and 'Bandook Meri Laila' has collaborated with 'Kar Gayi Chull' fame Sukriti Kakar for their new song titled 'Is It Love'.

The song also features classical dancer Prachi Vora.

Talking about the song, Ash King says, "'Is It Love' is my first independent collaboration with Sukriti Kakar. It was very exciting to record a Hindi song with English words. It has an international feel to it and at the same time it is a romantic track. I absolutely loved singing the song and hope everyone will enjoy it."

Prachi Vora, who marks her acting debut with the song shares, "I always loved to multitask and want to try multiple endeavours in life. Dancing and theatre were always something that attracted me. I was always an active participant in college events."

"I loved the song and it's lyrics and was completely in the mood. My passion for the song made everything very easy and spontaneous. The script of the song has a young college feel which to it was very easy to connect too, I acted the way the script demanded for," she adds.

The romantic track composed by Jay Mehta also features Satvik Sankhyan and it is backed by Dharmesh Vora and co-written by Dharmesh and Bhrigu Parashar.

