At 41, Kareena Kapoor flaunts her curves in a black swimwear

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently holidaying in Maldives, with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh took to her Instagram story and shared a stunning mirror selfie. In the picture, she can be seen sporting a chic black monokini that she has paired with a white shirt and messy bun. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Chalo summer is over… apparently fall is here…” followed by a heart and beach emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena, who recently launched her book 'Pregnancy Bible', is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film and will be co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor. Kareena will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

