At BTS's 2nd show, stadium vows to check vax cards for safety concerns

Los Angeles, Nov 29 After concertgoers claimed that vaccination cards weren't being checked at the South Korean superband BTS's first show of their 'Permission to Dance on Stage', the venue SoFi Stadium has vowed to check vaccination cards earlier at the November 28 concert.

"The safety of our guests, staff and the artist are always our number one priority, and we coordinated with law enforcement to temporarily streamline guest entry at last night's show,"

SoFi said in a statement to TMZ, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The statement read: "Tonight, we will have increased security and guest entry points and will begin vaccination verification even earlier in the entry process."

In addition to Covid-19 concerns, it was reported that the show started late.

One fan claimed that it's delayed because of the volume of people coming in and the lack of organisation from SoFi stadiums officials.

One Twitter user, meanwhile, shared a video of a packed crowd outside the stadium just less than an hour after the concert began.

"This is everyone in section 7 right now. Security just yelled at us to move back to organize a line," the individual fumed alongside the footage.

"We have 35 minutes until the concert starts !!!!!"

Despite the complaints, BTS and ARMY had a good time together on Saturday.

Band members RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and V delighted concertgoers with their mesmerising performance as they sang and danced to their songs with fan chanting from the entire venue.

'Permission to Dance on Stage' marked BTS' first stadium concert since the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular K-Pop group announced the tour in late September.

It's also the first live concert since the boy band's "2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself the Final", which was held in Seoul, Korea.

Aside from the November 27 and 28 dates, BTS will hold 'Permission to Dance on Stage' on December 1 and 2 at the same Los Angeles stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor