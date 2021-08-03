Aubrey Plaza to lead Hulu drama pilot 'Olga Dies Dreaming'

Hollywood star Aubrey Plaza, who worked on the popular sitcom 'Parks and Recreation', is all set to star in the Hulu drama pilot 'Olga Dies Dreaming'.

According to Variety, the show was ordered to pilot at the streamer back in April. It will narrate the story of a Nuyorican brother and sister (Plaza) from a gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn, reckoning with the absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City's elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Plaza will be portraying the titular role of Olga, a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes masks a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection is a compulsive survival mechanism, as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can.

Still, she can't shake off the feeling that the important people she knows don't see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting for more.

This marks the latest series regular role Plaza has lined up in recent months. It was previously announced that she would voice the main character on the upcoming FX animated series 'Little Demon', which will also star both Danny and Lucy DeVito.

On the film side, she has starred in features such as 'Ingrid Goes West', 'The To Do List', 'Black Bear', and 'Happiest Season'.

'Olga Dies Dreaming' will be based on the yet-to-be-released novel of the same name by Xochitl Gonzalez. Gonzalez will be writing and executive producing the pilot. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon will direct and executive produce it. Plaza will produce in addition to starring in this 20th Television studio series.

( With inputs from ANI )

