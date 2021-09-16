Ayesha Shroff withdraws FIRs against Sahil Khan in cheating case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed two FIRs registered in Mumbai against actor Sahil Khan in 2015 on a complaint filed by Ayesha Shroff, the wife of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, over allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation. A bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar quashed the two FIRs which were registered by the Bandra police, after Khan’s lawyer and Ayesha Shroff told the court on Wednesday that they had settled the dispute between them amicably. Ayesha Shroff told the HC that while she had also raised an issue of non-payment of dues by Khan worth over Rs 4 crore in her complaint, she had decided not to pursue the claim or any other allegations made in the two FIRs.

The bench accepted statements of both the parties and quashed the two FIRs, noting that the case seemed to have arisen out of a “business dispute”. It, however, imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Khan and said the money will go to the Maharashtra child welfare committee for the “welfare of children under the state’s care”. Khan allegedly had an affair with Ayesha Shroff in 2009 when the two started a production company together. The alleged relationship of the two and their business partnership took an ugly shape later in 2014 when she filed a legal case against him. In return, the actor's lawyer submitted some intimate photos to the court, which showed both Khan and Shroff in a compromising situation, implying there was much more than just professional commitment between the two.