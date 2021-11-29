Ayush Sharma reveals, why Salman Khan is still single

Audiences are always curious to know why Bollywood Dabbang is not getting married yet. But this comes the statement of his brother-in-law about Salman's marriage. Ayush Sharma revealed why Salman is not getting married.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Ayush said, “I don’t touch the topic of his wedding with him. The way I have seen his life, the way he works, I don’t think so he has time to get married. I just feel he is happy the way he is. He will take his own decisions.”

Talking further about Salman Khan, he said, “For Salman, his basic necessities – his house, his lifestyle, his way of living – are very simple. If you ask him about his phone, he will be using a phone that is two-three years old, he’s not interested in phones. He’s not interested in cars, he’s not interested in clothes, he doesn’t have such desires to get the latest gadgets at home, nothing. I think he’s only interested in films. If you leave him alone for two three hours, he would spend the time watching a movie.”

Salman and his brother-in-law recently shared the screen together in the movie Antim- The final truth directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film has received positive reviews from fans as well as critics.