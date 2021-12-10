Ayushmaan Khurana's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' twitter reviews

When it comes to raise voice against social issues, Ayushmaan never fails to do so. He is one of the leading actor in Bollywood Industry, who made his identity without any god father and proved his acting.



He made it to that height where no one could reach now, his special storylines of movies always creates headlines. He always comes up with something new and social cause, people can't wait to see Ayushmaan's movies, and now the star has came up with his new blockbuster "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" which hit the theaters on 10 December this year



Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is based on transgender issues and LGBT causes, movie stars, Ayushmaan Khurana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead role in which Vaani Kapoor features as a trans woman while Khurrana plays the love interest.



Ever since the trailer release twitter is all flooded with reviews and remarks, here's are the top reviews which you should see before watching the movie.

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui : The biggest surprise of the year. The most surprising love-story in recent times. @ayushmannk & @Vaaniofficial's "Taboo-breaking Aashiqui" is unmissable for content lovers. @Abhishekapoor brings a new form of Progressive Cinema. pic.twitter.com/hkxGaWPJ0T — Tanisha singh (@TaniyaS76265163) December 10, 2021

#ChandigarhKareAashiqui

Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



TRAILBLAZING movie- entertainingly deals with a Taboo subject like sex change. @Abhishekapoor venturesome approach is commendable, he exhibits a BOLD FILM where @ayushmannk & @Vaaniofficial delivers a no holds barred incredible act. pic.twitter.com/Pv1r60n5MD — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 10, 2021