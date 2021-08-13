Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, others remember Sridevi on her 58th birth anniversary

Bollywood fraternity is remembering legendary late actor Sridevi on her 58th birth anniversary on Friday. Celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra and others have taken to social media to remember the iconic 'Hawa Hawai' star.

Taking to his Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana posted a video of him beautifully singing the song 'Kabhi Main Kahoon' from Sridevi and Anil Kapoor starrer film 'Lamhe' (1991).

"#Throwback on #Sridevi Ji's birth anniversary," the actor captioned his melodious post.

Ayushmann also posted a gorgeous monochrome picture of the legendary actor on his Story.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, too, took to her Instagram in memory of Sridevi.

"#icon #RememberingSridevi," the upcoming 'Jee Le Zaraa' star wrote.

Bhumi Pednekar also posted an elegant picture of the 'English Vinglish' star on her Instagram Story.

"Remembering the legend Sridevi ma'am on her birth anniversary!! She's a true inspiration to all of us," she wrote.

Missing Sridevi on her birth anniversary, designer Manish Malhotra shared priceless pictures of them laughing and smiling together. "miss you," he captioned the heartfelt post.

Replying to this, Sridevi's daughter actor Janhvi Kapoor also dropped a heart emoticon.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish' among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor