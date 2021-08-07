Ayushmann Khurrana recalls special connection with Prayagraj

Mumbai, Aug 7 Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will soon head to the city of Prayagraj to shoot for his upcoming film 'Doctor G'. While this will be his first time shooting there for a film, the actor has an emotional and nostalgic connection with the city.

Ayushmann rode through this Uttar Pradesh city when he was participating in the hit teen reality TV show 'Roadies', which he had won in 2004.

Ayushmann says, "I have always wanted to travel the length and breadth of our beautiful country and fortunately my work is taking me to incredibly distinct destinations. I will be shooting a film for the first time in Prayagraj. Coincidentally, when I was participating in 'Roadies', I rode through this city and shot for the series."

Ayushmann says he was charmed by the beauty of Prayagraj during the shoot of 'Roadies season 2'.

"I still remember getting mesmerised by it's history, heritage and architecture. Prayagraj sees the confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati - and I was deeply enamoured by its breathtaking beauty. I will be shooting again in this beautiful city and I can't wait to go back," says Ayushmann.

The actor, who made his film debut with 'Vicky Donor' in 2012, eventually became part of both critical and commercially successful films.

He feels shooting in Prayagraj will be am emotional experience for him.

"It will bring back a deluge of emotions and nostalgia for me. I will try and find some time to visit the places that I had shot for 'Roadies' just to relive my days of struggle and self-belief. It will be amazing to shoot in the city that carved my fortune at the start of my career."

'Doctor G' is being directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is produced by Junglee Pictures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor