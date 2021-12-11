Ayushmann, Vaani-starrer 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' mints Rs 3.75 cr on Day 1

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has raked in Rs 3.75 crore on the first day of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He wrote: "#ChandigarhKareAashiqui - targeted at metro multiplexes - records better numbers in #Delhi, #NCR, #Chandigarh on Day 1a Other metros ordinary/lowa Mass circuits dulla Should catch speed at remaining metros for healthy opening weekend totala Fri a, 3.75 cr. #India biz."

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a romantic drama, where Ayushmann plays a bodybuilder and Vaani essays the role of a zumba teacher.

The story of the film revolves around Ayushmaan's character Manvinder Munjal 'Manu', a body builder from Chandigarh, who falls in love with a zumba teacher named Maanvi.

Things take a turn when he finds out that Maanvi is a transgender woman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor