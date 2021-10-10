B-Town pour in birthday wishes for Rakul Preet Singh

As Rakul Preet Singh turned a year older on Sunday, her friends and fellow members of the film industry flooded the social media with birthday wishes.

Several celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and more took to their respective social media handles to wish the 'Aiyaari' actor on her special day.

Sidharth, who is currently shooting with Rakul for their upcoming film 'Thank God', shared videos on his Instagram Story from the sets of the film, in which Rakul can be seen cutting her birthday cake.

He added a 'Happy Birthday' sticker on the last Story, in which he smears cake on her face.

Tara Sutaria posted a picture on her Instagram Story in which she can be seen posing with Rakul and the girls look beautiful and glamourous.

"To the fittest, most hardworking girl! Happy birthday dearest Raks! Have the best day, celebrate yourself and have a slice (or two) of cake for me," Tara wrote in her post.

Designer Manish Malhotra posted mini clips of Rakul in a pink saree on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Birthday girl @rakulpreet," along with adding a pink heart emoticon.

Bhumi Pednekar posted a beautiful picture of Rakul on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday you sweet sweet girl. This year is anyways super special for you :) Sending you tons of love."

Several other celebrities including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh and more shared their birthday wishes for the 'De De Pyaar De' actor.

Today on her 31st birthday, Rakul confirmed on her social media that she is dating actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

( With inputs from ANI )

