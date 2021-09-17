Badshah, Mrunal Thakur's 'Bad Boy x Bad Girl' out!

The much-awaited party starter of the year 'Bad Boy x Bad Girl' by Badshah featuring Nikhita Gandhi and starring actor Mrunal Thakur has been finally dropped on Friday.

Badshah's signature swagger and relatable lyrics combined with Nikhita's sensuous vocals and Mrunal's all-new look and groovy moves make 'Bad Boy x Bad Girl' the ultimate club jam and party starter of the year.

The music video has been shot against a stylised industrial set-up which is complimented by never seen before automobile features.

Elated about the release Badshah shared that with the song, "all of us have an un-explored wild side and sometimes it's great to leave all your worries behind and enjoy the moment. It's been a pleasure to have Nikhita's vocals on the song and I had a fantastic time shooting the music video with Mrunal. We hope the audiences are ready to #BeBad and enjoy the relatable lyrics and groovy sound on 'Bad Boy x Bad Girl' just as much as we have enjoyed creating this for them."

Released on Sony Music, 'Bad Boy X Bad Girl', features an unforgettable rap by Badshah. This is the first time the rapper has collaborated with the 'Toofan' actor, and their chemistry has set the song on fire!

Sharing her experience of collaborating with Badshah for the song, Mrunal added, "The moment Badshah made me hear 'Bad Boy X Bad Girl', I knew I wanted to do this! It's such a catchy number and very different from anything that I have done before. My look at the song and my performance is a surprise for my fans and I hope they like it. It was truly a delight to shoot with Badshah and I'm so excited about my first ever music video release. Show some love!"

On the other hand, Nikhita, who is a versatile playback singer, has worked on popular films including 'Laxmii', the title track of 'Raabta' and songs from 'Jagga Jasoos', 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' and more also shared her experience on the recent collaboration.

"I'm excited about my first non-film collaboration with Badshah, hopefully, the first of many! It was a great fit. I sent Badshah the first recording that I did at my home studio, then we met and jammed together and recorded some parts again. And here we are! The song is a sassy dance number right in time for the festive season. The music video looks amazing and I can't wait for the audiences to hear it," Nikhita shared.

Among the rapper's last few singles, including 'Genda Phool' starring Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, topped music charts with more than 850 million views, and remains one of the audience's favourites to date.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor