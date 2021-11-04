Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' title song teaser update

Hyderabad, Nov 4 Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie 'Akhanda' is his third-time collaboration with director Boyapati Srinu. With all the hype, the teaser which was released earlier had grabbed the attention of all. But the second wave of the pandemic halted the movie's shooting.

The makers of 'Akhanda' have now come up with the title song teaser, which brings back the movie into the list of trending movies of Tollywood. The teaser of this song establishes that Balakrishna is to play a powerful role, with his dynamism portrayed in a way that appeals to his fans and the other audience. Telugu's popular music director S.S. Thaman has composed this appealing song for Balakrishna.

'Akhanda' is touted to be a mythological period drama, and Balakrishna will essay the role of an Aghori, for which he had undergone a makeover. Actress Pragya Jaiswal is playing the female lead, while Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, and others are to appear as lead characters.

C. Ram Prasad is taking care of the cinematography for 'Akhanda', while the dialogues are penned by M. Ratnam. 'Akhanda' is bankrolled by producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy.

Balakrishna is currently trending with his celebrity talk show on Telugu's OTT service Aha, which is titled 'Unstoppable with NBK'. The show is going to premiere on November 4th on Diwali.

