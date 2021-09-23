'Bat felt small': Big B on cricket practice during 'Mr. Natwarlal' shoot
With the start of the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, cricket fever is rising, and many, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, have been affected.
On Thursday, Big B took a stroll down memory lane and recalled playing cricket during the shoot of his film 'Mr. Natwarlal' in Kashmir years ago.
He also shared a black and white picture in which he can be seen holding a cricket bat and stated how the bat felt way too small.
"Cricket on location .. while the shot is getting ready... Mr Natwarlal shoot in Kashmir ??? I think .. Balla zara chota padh gaya (the bat was a little small)," he captioned the post.
The image has left netizens in splits.
"Hahahha that balla," a fan commented.
"Nice shot sir," another user wrote adding a laughing emoji to his comment.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake.
( With inputs from ANI )
