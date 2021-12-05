'Batman: The Animated Series' podcast under development featuring original cast

The Bat-family might be getting back together, this time in podcast format. During Los Angeles Comic-Con, it has been revealed that an audio drama is in the works that will continue the 1990s 'Batman: The Animated Series'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news was announced by actors Kevin Conroy (Batman) and John Glover (The Riddler). They revealed that 'Batman: The Animated' series writer Alan Burnett is developing the project.

"It's a great script by Alan Burnett and it brings back the original cast", Conroy said during the 'History of the Batman' panel, hosted by Londyn Jackson. Glover added, "The Riddler's back, and he's evolved in many ways ... He understands he's on the spectrum."

The panel also featured Will Friedle, who starred in 'Batman Beyond' as Terry McGinnis/Batman.

'Batman: The Animated' series ran for 85 episodes from 1992-95 and also included Mark Hamill as Joker and introduced the world to the show's breakout character, Harley Quinn (Arleen Sorkin).

It was set in a 1940s-style world and embraced the noir nature of the Dark Knight. It also launched Conroy as what many consider the definitive Batman voice actor, and saw the series jump to the big screen for 'Batman: Mask of the Phantasm'.

The series is considered one of the great animated comic book series and won the Emmy for the outstanding animated program in 1993.

While it is unknown which castmembers might return for the audio drama, surviving voice actors include Paul Williams (The Penguin), Richard Moll (Two-Face), David Warner (Ra's Al Ghul), Diane Pershing (Poison Ivy), Adrienne Barbeau (Catwoman), Ron Perlman (Clayface), Melissa Gilbert (Barbara Gordon) and Loren Lester (Dick Grayson / Nightwing).

There are multiple 'Batman' audio dramas in the marketplace currently. HBO Max has 'Batman: The Audio Adventures', starring Jeffrey Wright as Batman, while Spotify has the upcoming 'Batman Unburied', starring Winston Duke as the Caped Crusader, with The Dark Knight screenwriter David S. Goyer overseeing.

Marvel, too, has delved into the audio drama space, with 'Wolverine: The Long Night' and 'Wolverine: The Last Trail'. Meanwhile, Bruce Timm, the animator behind Batman: The Animated Series' is developing a separate animated Batman show with J.J. Abrams and 'The Batman' filmmaker Matt Reeves. That series bow on HBO Max.

As of now, no distribution platform has been revealed for the new podcast. But Conroy has revealed another veteran of the '90s animated series is attached to the project. "Danny Elfman will write the theme," said Conroy, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

( With inputs from ANI )

